A Day In The Life Of Huma Qureshi

While getting ready, Huma introduced us to her manager and her makeup team and spoke about how she likes having the same people around. "I am a creature of habit. I like the same people around me all the time. Off camera, it's comforting to have people you know very well around you because as an actor you are often thrown into new situations and environments."

Huma also spoke about how, despite how glamorous the Hindi film industry is, people find actors who aren't afraid to show their flaws to be more relatable. "What has worked for me over the years is that people find me as the girl-next-door and so relatable. They think that if I can do it so can they."