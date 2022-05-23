ADVERTISEMENT

Masks Off: No Excuses Needed To Beat a Man – Suspicion of Being Muslim Is Enough

From people assaulted on the suspicion of being cow killers, to a man killed on the suspicion of being a Muslim...

Aroop MishraMeghnad Bose
Published
NEON
1 min read
i

From people getting assaulted on the suspicion of being cow killers, beef consumers and "love jihadis", to a man in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch being killed on suspicion of...being a Muslim, #NewIndia sure has come a long way, no?

(Cartoon: Aroop Mishra and Meghnad Bose/The Quint)

(Kaafi Real is a series of cartoons on The Quint. You can check out all our other Kaafi Real cartoons here.)

