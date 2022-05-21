Man With Disabilities Beaten To Death Over Suspicions of Being ‘Mohammed’ in MP
A man with disabilities, identified as 65-year-old Bhanwarlal Jain, succumbed to his injuries after he was allegedly beaten up over suspicions of being a Muslim in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district.
The incident came to light after a video surfaced, where a man is seen asking Jain, "Tera Nam Mohammed Hai?... Aadhar Card Dikha…' (Is your name Mohammed? Show me your Aadhar Card)".
The incident is said to have occurred within limits of the Manasa police station in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh.
Bhanwarlal Jain, a resident of Sarsi in Jaora Tehsil of Ratlam district, had left his village for Neemuch.
Police on the incident
Speaking to the media, Manasa police station in charge K L Dangi said, “We recovered a body on Rampura road. Since there was no identification, it was kept in the freezer and his photo was circulated for identification. After multiple efforts, the deceased was identified as one Bhanwarlal Jain.”
After the police circulated a photo of the deceased man, he was identified by his brother Rakesh Jain who was handed over the body for final rites after the post-mortem.
“Today Bhanwarlal Jain’s brother, Rakesh Jain, received a video on his mobile in which he saw a man thrashing his brother. After inquiring at his level, he came to Manasa. He got to know that his brother was thrashed by Dinesh Kushwah, resident of Manasa."Manasa police station in-charge K L Dangi
"A case under section 304 (Causing death by negligence) and section 302, (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal code has been registered and we are probing the matter,” Manasa PS in-charge further said.
Police said they are also looking at CCTV footage of the area and other links to investigate the matter.
Kushwah is said to be the husband of a local BJP leader.
(with inputs from Salman Qureshi)
