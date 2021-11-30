ADVERTISEMENT

Munawar's Shows Cancelled: The Attack on Fundamental Rights Seems Kaafi Real

In the shadow of Faruqui’s struggles, sit three battered souls.

Aroop Mishra
Published
NEON
1 min read
i

Lamenting the cancellation of 12 of his shows, Munawar Faruqui on Sunday, 28 November, said:

Nafrat jeet gayi, artist haar gaya (Hate has won, artist has lost).”

In the shadow of Faruqui’s struggles, sit three battered souls. Who are they?

  • Freedom of speech

  • Freedom to practise profession

  • Right to life with dignity

But what is this yesteryear's triumvirate called and where do they come from? They are called Fundamental Rights and they hail from the Constitution of India.

In the shadow of Faruqui’s struggles, sit three battered souls.

(Cartoon: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

Comedian Munawar Faruqui on Sunday suggested that he may no longer perform on stage after Bengaluru Police wrote to the organisers of his show in the city, asking them to cancel the show.

This was after a right-wing organisation had submitted a memorandum to the police requesting to ban Faruqui’s show.

At least 12 of Faruqui's shows were cancelled in the last two months due to threats from right-wing groups.

