Munawar's Shows Cancelled: The Attack on Fundamental Rights Seems Kaafi Real
In the shadow of Faruqui’s struggles, sit three battered souls.
Lamenting the cancellation of 12 of his shows, Munawar Faruqui on Sunday, 28 November, said:
“Nafrat jeet gayi, artist haar gaya (Hate has won, artist has lost).”
In the shadow of Faruqui’s struggles, sit three battered souls. Who are they?
Freedom of speech
Freedom to practise profession
Right to life with dignity
But what is this yesteryear's triumvirate called and where do they come from? They are called Fundamental Rights and they hail from the Constitution of India.
Comedian Munawar Faruqui on Sunday suggested that he may no longer perform on stage after Bengaluru Police wrote to the organisers of his show in the city, asking them to cancel the show.
This was after a right-wing organisation had submitted a memorandum to the police requesting to ban Faruqui’s show.
At least 12 of Faruqui's shows were cancelled in the last two months due to threats from right-wing groups.
(Kaafi Real is a series of cartoons on The Quint. You can check out all our other Kaafi Real cartoons here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.