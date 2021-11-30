Munawar's Shows Cancelled: The Attack on Fundamental Rights Seems Kaafi Real

Comedian Munawar Faruqui on Sunday suggested that he may no longer perform on stage after Bengaluru Police wrote to the organisers of his show in the city, asking them to cancel the show.

This was after a right-wing organisation had submitted a memorandum to the police requesting to ban Faruqui’s show.



At least 12 of Faruqui's shows were cancelled in the last two months due to threats from right-wing groups.