Supreme Court’s ‘Kaafi Real’ Verdict On Marriage Equality For LGBTQ+ Citizens

Petitioners and queer activists had moved the Court due to the Government’s inaction on the matter.

Aroop Mishra
Published
NEON
1 min read
On 17 October, a five-judge Supreme Court bench refused marriage equality for LGBTQIA+ citizens, noting that such rights have to be granted by the Parliament.

Petitioners and queer activists had moved the Court, in the first place, due to the Government’s inaction on the matter.

Kaafi Real

Comic by Aroop Mishra

In a 3:2 majority, the bench also denied adoption rights and the right to form civil unions, while recording the State’s claim to set up a High-powered Committee to examine the rights and civil liberties of the queer population.

In May 2023, the five-judge constitution bench had reserved its judgment on the case after a 10-day hearing. Led by CJI DY Chandrachud, the bench included Justices Hima Kohli, Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, and PS Narasimha.

