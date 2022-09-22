ADVERTISEMENT
Similar, Not Different: Iran Forcing the Hijab, Karnataka Banning It in Colleges
In both Iran and Karnataka, the fight is against being forced to dress a certain way. The fight is for freedom.
You might be tempted to spot the differences in the picture below. But look closely, and you'll see that the similarities are far greater.
As journalist Arshi Qureshi wrote in a column on The Quint, "What is different between the protests of the women in these two countries is their desired outcome, but what is similar between their agitations is that they are both fighting regimes that seek to control their autonomy and their clothing.
In both the countries, women are craving for the freedom of choice.
In both the countries, the fight is against being forced to dress a certain way. The fight is for freedom."
Topics: Cartoon Muslim Women Feminism in Iran
