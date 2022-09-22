ADVERTISEMENT

Similar, Not Different: Iran Forcing the Hijab, Karnataka Banning It in Colleges

In both Iran and Karnataka, the fight is against being forced to dress a certain way. The fight is for freedom.

Aroop Mishra
Iran: You have to wear the hijab or you could be punished, jailed or assaulted.

Karnataka: You have to discard the hijab or you'll be banned from entering schools and colleges.

Women in both Iran and Karnataka: We shouldn't have to do either.

You might be tempted to spot the differences in the picture below. But look closely, and you'll see that the similarities are far greater.

A question of choice.

(Cartoon: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

As journalist Arshi Qureshi wrote in a column on The Quint, "What is different between the protests of the women in these two countries is their desired outcome, but what is similar between their agitations is that they are both fighting regimes that seek to control their autonomy and their clothing.

In both the countries, women are craving for the freedom of choice.

In both the countries, the fight is against being forced to dress a certain way. The fight is for freedom."

Topics:  Cartoon   Muslim Women   Feminism in Iran 

