India's 'Kaafi Real' Fall in 2021 Global Hunger Index
The Ministry of Women and Child Development later slammed the report and said it was "devoid of ground reality".
The Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2021 published by Concern Worldwide and Welt Hunger Hilfe on Friday, 15 October, has ranked India at 101 out of 116 countries, terming the level of hunger in India "alarming". Neighbouring countries Pakistan (92), Bangladesh (76), and Nepal (76) have fared better than India.
While the index accessed data from 135 countries, only 116 were evaluated. In 2020, India was ranked 94th out of 107 countries.
The Ministry of Women and Child Development later slammed the report and said that it was "devoid of ground reality" and had "serious methodological issues".
(Kaafi Real is a series of cartoons on The Quint. You can check out all our other Kaafi Real cartoons here.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.