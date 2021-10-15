Global Hunger Index: India Slips From 94 to 101, Ranked Behind Pak, Nepal
Of the 116 countries that are ranked, India is placed behind some neighbours like Pakistan (92) and Nepal (76).
India fell from 94th to 101th position in the 2021 Global Hunger Index (GHI), released on Thursday, 14 October. This places the country under the ‘serious’ category in the GHI severity scale.
Of the 116 countries that are ranked, India is placed behind some neighbours like Pakistan (92), Nepal (76), and Bangladesh (76).
The Global Hunger Index is determined through four indicators — percentage of population that is undernourished, percentage of children under five years suffering from wasting, stunting, and child mortality. Data for the report is obtained from the United Nations and other agencies.
While the index accessed data from 135 countries, only 116 were evaluated.
"People have been severely hit by COVID-19 and by pandemic-related restrictions in India, the country with highest child wasting rate worldwide," the report said.
Numbers That Matter
India’s global hunger index score is 27.5. This is a minute improvement from last year's 27.2 score. The number still keeps India in "serious" category. Nepal and Bhutan are placed in "moderate" category.
India had the worst numbers in terms of child wasting, which shows under-nutrition. Child wasting was the same as last year (17 percent), but an improvement from 2019 (20.8 percent)
“Current projections based on the Global Hunger Index show that the world as a whole – and 47 countries in particular – will fail to achieve even low hunger by 2030,” the report said, adding that 'zero hunger' was "tragically distant'.
Where Do Countries Stand?
According to GHI website, China, Brazil, and Kuwait, shared the top rank with a score of less than five.
The countries that fare worse than Indian include Papua New Guinea (102), Afghanistan (103), Nigeria (103), Congo (105), Mozambique (106), Sierra Leone (106), Timor-Leste (108), Haiti (109), Liberia (110), Madagascar (111), Democratic Republic of Congo (112), Chad (113), Central African Republic (114), Yemen (115), and Somalia (116).
Of these, the last five countries come under the "alarming" category.
