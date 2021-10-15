Global Hunger Index: India Slips From 94 to 101, Ranked Behind Pak, Nepal

India fell from 94th to 101th position in the 2021 Global Hunger Index (GHI), released on Thursday, 14 October. This places the country under the ‘serious’ category in the GHI severity scale.

Of the 116 countries that are ranked, India is placed behind some neighbours like Pakistan (92), Nepal (76), and Bangladesh (76).

The Global Hunger Index is determined through four indicators — percentage of population that is undernourished, percentage of children under five years suffering from wasting, stunting, and child mortality. Data for the report is obtained from the United Nations and other agencies.

While the index accessed data from 135 countries, only 116 were evaluated.