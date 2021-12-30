ADVERTISEMENT
India is the Most Secular Country Ever, And Here is The Proof
You've got to see it to believe it.
i
"India is the most secular country in the world, isn't it?" Yup, absolutely. We wholeheartedly agree.
Because how do you define secularism? As the separation between church and state, right?
ADVERTISEMENT
At least a dozen incidents of communal hostility, vandalism and violence targeting Christians have been reported across India this December, including attacks on churches. And more often than not, the police have been conspicuous by their inaction.
How's that for a separation of church and state? 🤷
(Kaafi Real is a series of cartoons on The Quint. You can check out all our other Kaafi Real cartoons here.)
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT