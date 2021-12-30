ADVERTISEMENT

India is the Most Secular Country Ever, And Here is The Proof

You've got to see it to believe it.

Aroop MishraMeghnad Bose
Published
NEON
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>How do you define secularism?</p></div>
"India is the most secular country in the world, isn't it?" Yup, absolutely. We wholeheartedly agree.

Because how do you define secularism? As the separation between church and state, right?

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Hence proved.</p></div>

Hence proved.

(Cartoon: Aroop Mishra and Meghnad Bose/The Quint)

At least a dozen incidents of communal hostility, vandalism and violence targeting Christians have been reported across India this December, including attacks on churches. And more often than not, the police have been conspicuous by their inaction.

How's that for a separation of church and state? 🤷

(Kaafi Real is a series of cartoons on The Quint. You can check out all our other Kaafi Real cartoons here.)

Also Read

Quint Interactive: A December Full of Anti-Christian Attacks by Vigilante Groups

Quint Interactive: A December Full of Anti-Christian Attacks by Vigilante Groups
