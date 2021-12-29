ADVERTISEMENT

Quint Interactive: A December Full of Anti-Christian Attacks by Vigilante Groups

At least a dozen incidents of hostility, vandalism and violence against Christians have been reported across India.

Meghnad Bose
Updated
The Quint Lab
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>In the final month of 2021, there has been a huge spike in instances of anti-Christian attacks by vigilante groups.</p></div>
i

In the final month of 2021, there has been a huge spike in attacks on Christians by vigilantes, including several by Hindutva groups.

At least a dozen incidents of communal hostility, vandalism and violence targeting Christians have been reported across India this December.

From a mob vandalising a Christian school in Madhya Pradesh, to attacks on churches in Karnataka, from a Jesus statue broken in Haryana to Christmas celebrations disrupted in Assam and Santa effigies burned in UP, the list goes on.

Also Read

On Christmas Day, Statues Vandalised in Ambala District's Holy Redeemer Church

On Christmas Day, Statues Vandalised in Ambala District's Holy Redeemer Church
ADVERTISEMENT

As these incidents continue, here is a special Quint Lab interactive that allows you to locate these incidents on a map and helps you find out more details about them.

What are the geographical hostility hotspots of this spate of anti-Christian attacks? Which state has seen more such incidents than any other?

Find out all of that, and more, in this Quint interactive.

Additional research inputs: Sriparna Roy

Also Read

Mob Disrupts Prayers at Bengaluru Church, Attacks Worshippers

Mob Disrupts Prayers at Bengaluru Church, Attacks Worshippers

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT