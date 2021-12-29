Quint Interactive: A December Full of Anti-Christian Attacks by Vigilante Groups
At least a dozen incidents of hostility, vandalism and violence against Christians have been reported across India.
In the final month of 2021, there has been a huge spike in attacks on Christians by vigilantes, including several by Hindutva groups.
At least a dozen incidents of communal hostility, vandalism and violence targeting Christians have been reported across India this December.
From a mob vandalising a Christian school in Madhya Pradesh, to attacks on churches in Karnataka, from a Jesus statue broken in Haryana to Christmas celebrations disrupted in Assam and Santa effigies burned in UP, the list goes on.
As these incidents continue, here is a special Quint Lab interactive that allows you to locate these incidents on a map and helps you find out more details about them.
What are the geographical hostility hotspots of this spate of anti-Christian attacks? Which state has seen more such incidents than any other?
Find out all of that, and more, in this Quint interactive.
Additional research inputs: Sriparna Roy
