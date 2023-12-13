Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' Disappoints With Its One-Dimensional Characters

My disappointment also stems from the missed opportunity to infuse The Archies characters with the same authenticity and richness that have characterised Akhtar's storytelling in the past. This film could have been a unique canvas for exploring societal dynamics in the early decades of independent India, personal struggles of teenagers in that era, and the evolution of their relationships. Unfortunately, the characters feel like mere sketches, lacking the substance needed to engage the audience on a profound emotional level.

As audiences, we yearn for characters who mirror the complexity of real-life individuals, characters who struggle, evolve, and finally triumph. Zoya Akhtar's The Archies adaptation leaves us wanting more—a deeper exploration of the human experience that has been a defining feature of her filmography.

