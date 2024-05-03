'Women of My Billion' is Everything I’d Tell 14-Year-Old Me

After 15 odd minutes, I switched off the documentary. I could not watch it. While it triggered me, it also broke me. I went back it later that night and watched for another 30 mins and went back to it the next morning.

The documentary addresses the importance of education, and the pressure women are brought up with to get married. One would think this is limited to rural areas, but that is far from true. Growing up, I remember my father wanting to get me married by the time I turned 18 years of age. I had to fight it. I stayed home for a year post my 12th because ‘it was time’ to get married, but there was no way I was going to let that happen. So, I fought.

I found support in a few people in my family who stood by me, and I was ‘allowed’ to study further. The operative word here is ‘allowed’ to. Would a boy need permission to study? Why does a woman? To grow up being told it's important to get married, have a child, and serve your family, and that’s your duty. How can a woman think she can do more? Limiting her choices before she can even learn she has one.

It's time that even families living in cities are educated about gender equity. It's not something taught in schools but learnt from the society we live in. I know many friends who were married off after the 12th grade, I don't know if it was something they wanted to do but I do know it's something they had to do.

A friend from school, who is in an unhappy marriage and has two grown up kids, can not leave her cheating husband because she is not financially independent and her parents won't take her back. Kyon? Ghar ki izzat ka kya? (Why? What about the honour of our house?) I wish parents instead think of their child's happiness than making a society happy.