'It Took Me 22 Years To Get Paid Same as My Male Co-Actor': Priyanka Chopra

Speaking about pay parity in the film industry, Priyanka said, "I feel bad that we constantly talk about the film industry. There are so many industries across the board but the conversation needs to be improved when it comes to women. Gender equity is such an important conversation. It took me 22 years to be able to get paid the same amount as my male co-actor. There are so many CEO friends of mine that get paid 1/4th of what their predecessor got paid."

"I was raised by a working mom. My mom's sisters were also working moms. I think even the moms that are not 'working moms' are working all day. I think women don't get enough credit for how much they work even if they don't necessarily have a job," she added.

Talking about how she doesn't care about other people's opinion of her, Priyanka further said: