Why Netflix's 'Lust Stories 2' Is an Important Anthology in Today's Times

Out of the four short films, the one that thrusts past the rest is ‘The Mirror’, directed by Konkona Sen Sharma (can we please start a petition for her to direct more?)

What did I love about ‘The Mirror’? Everything! Sharma puts the spotlight on female pleasure. I don’t remember the last time I watched a story as complex and yet as simple - sexual desire being expressed through the female gaze.

Seema (Amruta Subhash) essays a role of a house help, who has been working at Isheeta's (Tillotoma Shome) home for years. One day when Isheeta returns home early, she sees Seema having sex with a man on her bed. The uninhibited passion that Seema and her husband share is so wonderfully dealt with, and it also highlights that sexual desire and sensuality aren't just limited to the upper strata of society.