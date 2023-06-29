‘Lust Stories 2’ Review: Konkona Sensharma & Kajol Save a Middling Anthology

Not only is the short a refreshingly honest take on the female gaze, voyeurism, and consent, it also explores themes of the class divide and challenges several different notions of desire. Both Shome and Subhash carry the emotional (and sensual) heft of this story on their able shoulders with performances that somehow feel both polished and raw. What happens when Isheeta enters her house to find her domestic help in the throes of passion with her husband?

The makers imbibe the story with a sensitive queerness; in so much so as placing desire outside the heteronormative binary.