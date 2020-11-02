Why Goa Doesn’t Need a Sunburn Music Fest In The Middle of COVID

Ever since we reportedly crossed our first COVID-19 peak in mid-September, life has been different. Movie theatres are now open for business (whether or not anyone visits is a different story), so are restaurants. People are venturing out cautiously (at least that's the assumption), with some even opting for short getaways to secluded hilly regions and beaches.

In the middle of all this, the organisers of the annual Sunburn music festival on Sunday dropped the dates for this year's event. Taking to Twitter, the official Sunburn Festival account posted that it would be returning with a "completely new avatar" from 27-29 December.