Who Signed This? Twitter Unhappy with Aarogya Setu Press Release

On 28 October, an RTI inquiry by activist Saurav Das revealed that the government was unable to give a concrete answer as to who created the Aarogya Setu app. The Central Information Commission (CIC) served show cause notices to information officers in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for giving "evasive answers" about who created the app.

The CIC has also asked the National Information Centre (NIC) – which falls under MeitY – to explain how the ministry has no information about the creation of the app, even though the Aarogya Setu website claims that the platform is designed, developed and hosted by the NIC, with content owned, updated and maintained by MyGov (also under MeitY).