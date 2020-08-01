All You Need to Know About ‘Real’ Gunjan Saxena or The Kargil Girl

Most people know that Gunjan Saxena was the first-ever woman IAF pilot. She along with Flight Lieutenant Srividya Rajan rescued soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999. She was honoured with the Shaurya Vir award for displaying courage and grit during the war.

The trailer of the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl dropped and Jahnvi Kapoor will be seen playing the role of the pilot. Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar while sharing the trailer congratulated the 'real' Gunjan Saxena and the tea behind the film.

Ahead of the release of the film, here are some facts you probably didn't know about the 'real' Gunjan Saxena.