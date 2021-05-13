Things to Keep in Mind While Watching Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’ Online
'Radhe' is out on a streaming platform, and we have some tips for you.
Salman Khan’s Radhe is finally out!
Unfortunately, despite the promises the actor made to single screen owners across India, the team had to resort to an online release as the second wave of COVID grips the country.
In a recent chat with publications, Khan apologised to single screen owners because he wasn’t able to hold on to the release for longer.
This big Eid offering was supposed to release in 2020 on Eid and was pushed to this year.
And now that the film is out, here are a few things Salman fans and others can keep in mind when watching Radhe online.
Salman’s Intro Scene Won’t Make an Impact
We know that this Khan of Khans likes a big entry. I would reckon that the film’s release was held on for a LONG time because Salman Khan wanted to hold on to the impact he has on his fans on a big screen.
And how can we NOT talk about his big entry sequences in all his films. Whether he’s a small town ‘boy’ (Bajrangi Bhaijaan) or when he’s playing the role of a child trapped in an adult’s body (Tubelight), his entry sequence has to be a HUGE setup.
What makes it EVEN more special is the fact that his fans flock to theatres to watch him. They whistle and cheer on, even minutes after the entry scene is over. Part of me is missing that experience, to be honest, but I am also eager to see if Salman feels as hero-like without the big screen experience.
Be Prepared to Notice All the Flaws in Acting
Now, I am not saying that it WILL be bad. But I mean...if you (like me) have watched Kick, you shouldn't expect a lot. We have been spoilt with A quality content in the past few months, especially with all the original series that have released on various platforms. Stars like Sushmita Sen, Pooja Bhatt, Manoj Bajpayee, Shefali Shah and so many more delivered tremendous performances in shows and movies which we have watched on the same online streaming platforms.
So pardon me if I would like to be entertained by some quality content and expect some good acting skills. I mean...honestly speaking after movies like Sadak 2 and Coolie, maybe I shouldn't have my hopes high. No?
It's Sad That You Can Rewind and Rewatch Absurdity...
Not to hype it, but just the fact that Disha Patani plays Jackie Shroff's sister (at least that's what the trailer suggests) and Salman Khan's 'love interest' is disconcerting. And mind you, I went back and watched, then rewatched that in the trailer. It's sad that we might find ourselves watching and rewatching absurdities like these in the film too.
Oh come on, why are you making it such a big deal? It's just a film.
I am sorry that I can't get past the fact that Salman Khan, who is 55 IRL, is interested in Disha Patani, who is 28. That's the age difference between me and my mom.
Skip 'em Songs!
Salman might be asking to seeti maar again and again...but remember you can simply skip that...and all the other songs. I used to use the songs in most movies as my pee breaks, but now that you can simply skip and pause when you wish to pee...why not? Right?
This is of course, after I am assuming I will stick and watch for THAT long.
I mean...who wants to watch this?
Tell me in the comments sections the last time you watched a whole song in a Hindi film when watching it on an online streaming platform.
If You are Watching 'Radhe' Because You Love a Good Action Film...Remember You Have Others
Yes yes, I know a lot of people like watching Salman Khan go shirtless in fight sequences. But not me. I USED to like how he was in say a Biwi No. 1 or Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam...you get the gist. But in Radhe, and that too Radhe in the comfort of my home, I wonder if I will be able to overlook the the dramatic expressions at play during the fight sequences.
I also have a problem where I pause at weird faces in a film (when the film itself isn't gripping enough), and I think that's going to happen a LOT while watching Radhe.
Pause and Exit...the Golden Gift
The golden gift you have while watching a film online is to STOP whenever you want to. You know you haven't taken out some Rs 500 per person to watch this for the experience. Though, understand that you still have to pay Rs 500 as part of a combo offer for watching Radhe and one year's Zee5 membership (which you probably won't take otherwise, will you?)
Yet, I want you to know that you can simply leave whenever you want. I kid you not, I left the hall while watching Kick, Hello Brother, Cash and Harry Met Sejal. And mind you, it wasn't just me...it was a group of 7 who decided to walk out...and man, we felt powerful but also a 'little' sad.
Here you can stop watching guilt free!
PS: Salman, we need you to try something new and come up with new dialogues? Can you believe that your commitment dialogue has been going on for over a decade? Come on...
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.