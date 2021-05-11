I Apologise to Cinema Owners: Salman Khan About Radhe's Release

Salman apologised to cinema owners and said, "I apologise to cinema owners who were hoping to earn profits with the release of this film. We waited as long as we could, hoping that this pandemic would end and we would be able to release in theatres all over the country. But that did not happen. We don’t know when things will go back to normal."

The Radhe actor also warned his fans to put their safety first when trying to watch the film. "Some people have booked auditoriums and are planning to screen my film, which I won’t encourage because I don’t want people to say ‘Salman Khan ki picture dekhne gaye aur corona phail gaya (We watched Salman's film and got infected)," he added.

Clearly, with the release model that the film has opted for, the box office collections will be close to zero. Talking about box office earnings being the mark for success, he added, "The box office collection of Radhe will be zero, this will be the lowest ever for a Salman Khan film. Let people be happy or sad with that."

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is directed by Prabhu Deva and stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff. It is scheduled to release on 13 May.