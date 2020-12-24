The Worst of 2020: Content We Could have Done Without This Year

If anyone remembers the announcement for both these films, they were grand. Marketed like a big affair, like these movies will change the lives of the audience. A lot of us bought into it also.

I, for one, was excited to watch Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in Sadak 2, directed by Mahesh Bhatt...but umm. Well maybe, I shouldn't judge the film because I couldn't get myself to watch it beyond 32 minutes. Did I quit too soon? I would say NO, every second felt like someone put it on a hot stove and it expanded to infinity...

I tried, guys, I did, and maybe we shouldn't have been subjected to Sadak 2 at all and given those thousand other good scripts a chance.