The Worst of 2020: Content We Could have Done Without This Year
Only if we could have had the option to skip bad content along with the option to skip 2020.
2020 - the most difficult year our generation has seen. But what makes getting through difficult times slightly easier? People who can make you laugh, some shows and films that transport you to another world for some time. Thankfully we did have some of those options this year. But apart from some, there was content that 2020 could easily have done away with.
Here's what we shouldn't have been subjected to, not in 2020 at least:
Dhinchak Pooja's New Songs During Lockdown
The viral sensation Dhinchak Pooja released NOT one but two songs this year. Hoga Na Corona and Roz Roz Ka Kaam are the two debacles I wish even my enemies should not get to watch. Pooja is sure living it up with crazy views on both, but to be honest I admire how she puts it all out there for people to roast her and make memes.
But...WHY God WHY?
What Did We Do to Deserve 'Sadak 2' and 'Laxmii'?
If anyone remembers the announcement for both these films, they were grand. Marketed like a big affair, like these movies will change the lives of the audience. A lot of us bought into it also.
I, for one, was excited to watch Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in Sadak 2, directed by Mahesh Bhatt...but umm. Well maybe, I shouldn't judge the film because I couldn't get myself to watch it beyond 32 minutes. Did I quit too soon? I would say NO, every second felt like someone put it on a hot stove and it expanded to infinity...
I tried, guys, I did, and maybe we shouldn't have been subjected to Sadak 2 at all and given those thousand other good scripts a chance.
And Laxmii...can you imagine paying Rs 500 to watch that in a theatre? I watched it in three instalments. Why, you'll ask? Because I kept going back to see if it was IN FACT that bad. Sharad Kelkar nailed his role, and that's the ONLY good thing I have to say about it. What are we trying to do by remaking films after films? Let's go back and shake up some creativity, Bollywood?
Noise Channels, Oh Sorry...News Channels
It would be easy for me to judge anyone from my generation who watches news on TV. Not just because there are more reliable, faster and credible news portals online but also because TV news is FAR from news. This year we saw how TV news media, in a race to be fast and pacey, violated boundaries, carried fake news items and also surpassed the bar for questionable reportage.
Remember this?
Too Hot To Handle?!? What Was That?
The first few months of the lockdown were difficult and more so because this thing kept trending everywhere and not because it was quality content but simply because...what do people want to watch than fit bodies in swimsuit? But if you get past that...did anyone really get the concept of the show?
For desi people, it was like Splitsvilla on steroids.
What are some of the other things on the internet and otherwise that had you blaming the content in 2020? Go on, contribute!
