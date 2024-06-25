Sonakshi & Zaheer Abused For Inter-Faith Marriage: How Bigoted Can Trolls Be?

Sonakshi and Zaheer chose each other because they love each other. They are free to wear whatever they want on their special day, dance their hearts out and they deserve all the love and happiness. No bride and groom should have to go through this harassment and be forced to disable comments on social media because they are unbearable. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad were also trolled when they shared pictures from their weddings. Inter-faith weddings have existed for decades, and it's ironic that on such a happy occasion trolls just choose to put all their energies into pulling people apart just because they belong to different religions.

Also, when it comes to the family, Zaheer father was asked whether Sonakshi will convert to Islam after the marriage. He told the media, "She is not converting, and that is for sure. Theirs is a union of hearts, and religion has no role to play whatsoever. I believe in humanity. God is called Bhagwan by Hindus and Allah by Muslims. But at the end of the day, we are all human beings. My blessings are with Zaheer and Sonakshi."

Is this the first question that comes to people's minds?

To top it all there were protests in Shatrughan Sinha's native state Bihar by a fringe organisation called Hindu Shiv Bhawani Sena, asking Sonakshi not to visit the state. Reacting to this the veteran actor-politician told Times Now, "Kucch to log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna. To this I would like to add, ‘Kehne waale agar bekar, bekaam-kaaj ke ho to kehna hi kaam ban jata hai (For unemployed people, this is all the work they have).’ My daughter has done nothing illegal or unconstitutional.”

The country is already reeling under communal hatred, the last thing we want is people getting hurt and abused because they choose who they want to spend their lives with, what they want to eat and what they decide to wear. Why are we quick to judge those who ask for dowry and celebrate patriarchal practices? Is it because their religion is the same?