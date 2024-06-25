'So Much Love Protecting Us': Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Post New Pics From Reception

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on 23 June. The duo took to Instagram to share photos from the intimate ceremony that was attended by friends and family. They could have now shared some more photos from their reception that was attended by many from the film fraternity.

The wrote, "Whattttt a day!!!! The love, the laughter, the togetherness, the excitement, the warmth, the support from every one of our friends, families and teams… it was like the universe came together for two people in love to give them exactly what they’ve always hoped, wished and prayed for. If this is not divine intervention… we dont know what is We are both truly blessed to have each other and so much love protecting us."