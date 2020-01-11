CAA-NRC Protests & Muslims: Why It Can’t Only Be Identity Politics

Amongst these attempts is the predictably crude one by the BJP to delegitimize the protests as being those of Muslims alone. “You can tell who is protesting by their clothes,” Prime Minister Modi notoriously declared. “Look at all the beards, skull caps and hijabs at these protests,” a ruling-party sympathizer said to me with grim bigotry. “It will just drive more Hindu votes to our side.”

Indeed, Muslims are often at the forefront of these protests. It is their place in India, after all, and their rights as Indian citizens, that are being targeted by our divisive government. But they are by no means alone. Many, perhaps more, non-Muslim Indians have joined them, because they see the CAA/NRC as an assault on the India they hold dear, the inclusive India reified in the Constitution.