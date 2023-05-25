Remembering Tina Turner: Lesser-Known Facts About the Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll

Apart from being a successful singer, she has also starred in several films. But did you know that in 2004, she was set to play the Hindu Goddess Kali in a Merchant Ivory film? According to a report in Juggernaut, to prepare for her role, she visited several Kali temples in India. In the film, she was supposed to sing songs in English, Sanskrit, and even Latin.

Unfortunately, the film was shelved because of the sudden demise of Merchant. However, during her visit, she said that she developed an instant connection to India.