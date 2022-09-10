Memes, Conspiracies, Past Mistakes: Are You Guilty of Speaking ill of The Dead?

This principle might apply when talking about any celebrity or public figure after their death. Discuss their professional lives, since those might ahve an impact on the people, but their personal life is still theirs.

Then again, for a person that is literally the Queen, any viral thread on social media discussing her personal life isn’t going to affect the royal family in the least. The same goes for any other discourse online too, but the difference is that incidents involving her public duty are educating, and might directly affect some of us. Discussion about her personal life are just gossip and plain jokes (which, sometimes, are very enjoyable).