Queen Elizabeth is Dead & I'm No Royalist. Why am I Still Crying at This Loss?

Yes, I was in London and, as a scribe, covering the sudden death of Princess Diana on 31 August, 1997. The feeling was different. Pain, anger, and angst about a beautiful young life cut short so early. But this evening is something inexplicable.

It is difficult to write this obituary. Why do I feel so ill-equipped? I do not know. She was only the titular head of this country. I was not born here, and bore no allegiance to the monarchy, I am not a royalist, yet today I feel I have lost a very close family member.

That’s what this Queen was. She could partake in a crazy helicopter jump with the then James Bond Daniel Craig for the 2012 London Olympics opening and even as recent as 2021 do a shoot with Paddington Bear. She could surprise Hollywood actor Tom Hanks at the film Elvis dinner, where when she was presented a clear liquid, not in a glass of water and he asked what her drink was, she said, “Martini.”