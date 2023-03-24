‘Maaeri’ to Cadbury’s ’Pappu Pass Ho Gaya’: A Look at Pradeep Sarkar’s Career

Sarkar began his career as a creative supervisor at an ad agency called, Tulika Advertising Agency. He then shifted to ad filmmaking and started his own production company, Apocalypso Filmworks.

In his illustrious career of 17 years as a creative director, Pradeep bagged the Radio and TV Advertising Practitioners' Association of India (RAPA) Award and the Best Director at the Abby award in 2003 for directing an ad campaign for Aaj Tak.

Besides, working in the advertising industry, Pradeep ventured into the music industry and established himself as one of the most promising video directors. Take a look at the well-known music videos that Pradeep directed: