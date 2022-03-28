The Academy Says It ‘Doesn’t Condone Violence’ After Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock

Will won the award for ‘Best Actor’ for the film King Richard at the 94th Academy Awards. In his acceptance speech, he alluded to the incident with Chris and said, “I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. Art imitates life: I look like the crazy father. Just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things."

He added, “Being able to love and care for my mother and my family, my wife ... Thank you for this honour. Thank you for this moment. ... I hope the Academy invites me back."

Smith concluded, "I wanna be a vessel of love. I wanna say thank you to Venus and Serena, I just hope they didn't see that on TV." Will Smith plays the role of Richard Williams, the coach and father of star tennis players Serena and Venus Williams, in King Richard.