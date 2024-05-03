ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Spicing Up! Have You Tried These Masalas That Are Not Under Any Scanner Abroad?

Try these masalas that are widely available in India. And Let us know what you think about them?

Vibhushita SinghNamita Handa Jolly
Published
Hot Take
2 min read
Hindi Female

Indian spice brands MDH and Everest Masala are under the scanner after food safety authorities in Hong Kong and Singapore flagged that the spices contain ethylene oxide, a Group 1 carcinogen. 

Both Hong Kong and Singapore have recalled the products from their respective markets. The spices that are under the radar are

MDH Madras Curry Powder, MDH Sambhar Masala, MDH Curry Powder, and Everest Fish Curry Masala.

At The Quint, we have brought attention to some unique Indian spices. These spices have been in our country for a while, but they have largely gone unnoticed or simply ignored.

It's never just a comment.

(Illustration Credit: Vibhushita Singh/The Quint)

Sirf, 'AAP' ke liye! 

(Illustration Credit: Vibhushita Singh/The Quint)

Limited stock!

(Illustration Credit: Vibhushita Singh/The Quint)

Don't be in a hot water. Take a chill pill!

(Illustration Credit: Vibhushita Singh/The Quint)

Secret swaad of happiness for some.

(Illustration Credit: Vibhushita Singh/The Quint)

'SH'the new symbol this election- silence. 

(Illustration Credit: Vibhushita Singh/The Quint)

More News