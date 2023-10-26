Koffee With Karan Season 8: When & Where To Watch Live-Streaming of All Episodes

Koffee With Karan (KwK) – an Indian talk show hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar started from Thursday, 26 October 2023, with a premiere episode. Season 8 of Koffee With Karan has been making headlines because of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh being the first guests of the show. During the episode 1 of the show, power couple Deepika and Ranveer, also known as DeepVeer by fans, discussed some interesting information about their relationship. They also released a personal footage from their wedding.

All episodes of Koffee With Karan Season 8 will be live-streamed every Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. As per reports, this season is going to be more candid and interesting as viewers will get a closer look into the lives of their favorite celebrities. Let us check out all important details about KwK Season 8 below.