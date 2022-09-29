Tanmay Bhat & Kusha Kapila Were Their Honest Best in Koffee With Karan S7 Finale

Koffee With Karan Season 7's finale episode premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday, 29 September. Karan Johar ended the final episode by hosting an honest award session with his brand new "influential" jury. He invited four popular influencers and comedians, Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhat, Niharika NM, and Danish Sait to judge the 'Koffee With Karan Awards'. Needless to say, the episode was full of light roasts and hilarious conversations.

Here are five moments from the show that prove Tanmay, Kusha, Niharika and Danish make the most entertaining jury: