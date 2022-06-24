Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls Trailer: Ranveer Walks Out of His Comfort Zone
Following several Bollywood stars and even the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ranveer Singh will now, be the next face on Discovery's popular adventure series Man vs Wild. After the announcement of the show, Netflix recently released the trailer of the interactive special Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls on Friday, 24 June.
The action-packed trailer follows a wild journey of the Ramleela star and begins with his quest in finding a rare flower that never dies, for his beloved wife, Deepika Padukone.
The actor says, "Pyaar ke liye log chaan-taare tod ke laate hain, mai Deepika ke liye ek phool todke leke jaane wala hoon. Bohot speacial phool hai, kabhi marta nahi hai, bilkul mere pyaar ki tarah. (For love, people are willing to get the moon and the stars, I am going to pick a flower for Deepika. It's a rare flower, and like my love for her, it never dies.)"
The trailer takes us through the breathtaking adventures that Ranveer goes through in the show. From his wild encounters with the wolves and the bears to rappeling on the sloppy mountains and walking midst the dark caves, the Padmaavat actor encompasses it all with a smile on his face. A bit from the trailer shows Ranveer smearing off a wolf's faeces from his forehead before he struggles to choose his dinner between an animal's testicles and maggots.
The 1 hour and 10 minutes long show, truly appears to be a wholesome entertainer from its glimpse, where fans will see Ranveer in his wild avatar, getting out of his comfort zone.
This isn't the first time Bear Grylls is collaborating with an Indian celebrity. The show has previously featured several Indian celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, and superstar Rajnikanth among others.
Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls will be available for streaming on Netflix from 8 July.
