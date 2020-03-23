Learn How to Fight COVID-19 From These Fictional Characters
After what went down on janta curfew day, one thing is certain – we Indians seem to have a particular affinity for not following simple rules. But this time, the problem is more serious than just jumping signals or honking too much. With the morbid reality of the coronavirus pandemic looming over our heads, precaution is the only way to go. But since we aren’t ready to listen to the prime minister, maybe our favourite fictional characters can help.
Don’t Just Be Clean, Be Monica Geller-Level Clean
If Monica Geller from Friends existed during the coronavirus pandemic, you know for sure she’d be taunting us all for making fun of her obsession with being clean and organised.
So really, clean those dishes, organise your kitchen shelves and even vacuum that vacuum cleaner if you have to because we’re going to be indoors for a while.
Learn How to Stay Indoors From Rapunzel
Look, if Rapunzel could spend 18 years of isolation in a tower, you can very easily do a few months, okay? She didn’t even have superfast Wi-fi, endless television or social media to keep her distracted.
Like Piku, Take Good Care of the Elderly Around You
The coronavirus is known to particularly affect the elderly. So it’s important for the millennials and Gen Z to step up and help them out. Remember Deepika Padukone in Piku? And how phenomenally she took care of her father (Amitabh Bachchan) who was, quite frankly, a little annoying? Yep, that’s what you gotta do.
Like Paresh Rawal in ‘Oh My God!’, Put Your Game Face on & Fight Fake News
In Oh My God! when Paresh Rawal turned into his own attorney and literally challenged god, he reminded us that no matter what, busting myths is an important part of creating awareness. Misinformation and fake news have today become a big part of India’s fabric and are coming in the way of our fight against the pandemic. So if you get a WhatsApp forward or are forced to hear about how heat can kill the coronavirus, do your bit by speaking up.
Lastly, Be Suspicious Like Bobbi in ‘Judgementall Hai Kya’
Because that’s the only way to stay a hundred per cent safe. Bobbi knew that she needed to look out for herself and she did just that.
After all, khatra toh kahi se bhi ho sakta hai..
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
