Both Logic & Coronavirus Died a Painful Death on Janta Curfew Day

At 4:50 pm, I heard a faint clapping. Within five minutes, the clapping had been taken over by more aggressive sounds as people stepped out into their balconies and began banging utensils. Quite alright. Absolutely nothing I was not expecting.

However, by 5:05, the community experience had escalated to a whole new level as I could hear someone blowing a conch shell, singing the Gayatri mantra, bursting crackers, playing the drums...

You best believe I was annoyed but even more so, I was confused.

Here’s me trying to make sense of the situation.