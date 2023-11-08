Farmer's Protest To Crisis In Gaza: Rupi Kaur Has Always Fought The Good Fight

Rupi Kaur, the Desi Canadian poet, is no stranger to controversy. Her unique style of poetry, often minimalistic and deeply personal, has garnered both adoration and criticism. But amidst the debates surrounding her work, one thing remains clear: she has consistently used her voice to stand up against oppression.

In a recent move that has sparked discussions worldwide, Kaur made a bold decision to decline an invitation from the White House to attend a Diwali celebration hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris.