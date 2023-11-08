ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Farmer's Protest To Crisis In Gaza: Rupi Kaur Has Always Fought The Good Fight

In 2021, at the height of the Farmers' Protest in Delhi, Kaur had urged her audience to stand in solidarity.

Rupi Kaur, the Desi Canadian poet, is no stranger to controversy. Her unique style of poetry, often minimalistic and deeply personal, has garnered both adoration and criticism. But amidst the debates surrounding her work, one thing remains clear: she has consistently used her voice to stand up against oppression.

In a recent move that has sparked discussions worldwide, Kaur made a bold decision to decline an invitation from the White House to attend a Diwali celebration hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris.

She cited her reasons with conviction, stating, "I’m surprised this administration finds it acceptable to celebrate Diwali when their support of the current atrocities against Palestinians represents the exact opposite of what this holiday means to many of us… I refuse any invitation from an institution that supports the collective punishment of a trapped civilian population."

But her activism is not limited to her recent stance on Gaza. She has consistently used her platform to address issues of global significance.

