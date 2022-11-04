‘Double XL’ Starts by Making Me Feel Seen, Only To Disappoint in the End

African-American musician, Lizzo - a loud and proud fat woman - has a famous quote I've always been moved by: "It's hard to love yourself in a world that doesn't love you back."

As someone who's been overweight for most of his life, there are very few times that the media I consume has made me feel seen as a fat person, trying to navigate through the daily mechanisms of a fatphobic society. From changing rooms and grocery store aisles to the doctor's clinic: there's not a single room I've entered where the size of my body hasn't been the first marker of my identity.