'Monkey Man': Will This Fervent Political Thriller Get a Release In India?

While one could argue that these references are too vague and diluted to say something substantial, they actually undergird the emotional core of the story quite effectively without highjacking the narrative, like many “serious” sociopolitical dramas tend to do. Instead, Monkey Man retains the body of a bloody action thriller and infuses a political beating heart within it.

The film keeps intercutting between the present and kid’s childhood, where he grew up in India’s forests with his mother (Adithi Kalkunte) until a political movement helmed by Baba Shakti sought to seize the land claiming it to be a Hindu religious site. Conflicts with the forest dwellers ultimately culminated in a massacre led by Rana, who brutalized Kid’s mother before burning her dead body. With montages splicing real footage of anti-CAA protests and placards calling to “Save Indian Muslims” throughout the film, Monkey Man situates Kid’s burning anger in a subaltern struggle against the unholy alliance between crony capitalism and Hindu nationalism.