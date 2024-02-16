Can a Chak De! India Or Amar Akbar Anthony Be Released In the Times of Animal?

There’s a brief moment in Karan Johar’s My Name Is Khan in which Shah Rukh Khan’s character Rizwan Khan sits down next to a highway to pray and offers namaz. A minor character in a scene before that warns him that namaz should always be offered after looking at the place and the people around you.
To which Khan replies, that where a person is praying shouldn’t depend on their surrounding but only their intent.
0
Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and hot-take
Topics: Fighter Members Only Animal movie
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD