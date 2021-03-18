All The Times Our Politicians Shocked Us With Their Misogyny
Can't help but notice how our politicians (also) find reasons to blame the women for everything.
Tirath Singh Rawat, the newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, is already going viral on social media for his remarks. During a child substance abuse workshop, he controversially commented that women wearing ripped jeans send a wrong message to society and children.
"Jab unki taraf dekha to neeche gumboot they, jab aur upar dekha to ghutne fatey they, haath dekhe to kai kade they… Bachhey do saath me unke they. Maine kaha behan ji kahan jana hai… Delhi jana hai, husband kahan hai… JNU me professor hain, tum kya karti ho… main ek NGO chalati hun. NGO chalati hain, ghutne fatey dikhte hain, samaj ke beech me jaati ho, bachhey saath me hain, kya sanskar dogi?"Tirath Singh Rawat, Uttarakhand Chief Minister
Translated, it reads, "She was wearing boots, jeans ripped at the knees, and several bracelets. She had two children travelling with her. Her husband is a professor in JNU. You run an NGO, wear jeans ripped, move about in society, children are with you, what values will you teach?"
CM Rawat's remarks sent women looking posting photos of their ripped jeans on Twitter, and many criticised the newly-elected CM's remarks. But this is not the first time a politician chose to blow the trumpet of his misogyny in public.
Here are a few other examples.
Please Comment and Tell Us the Logic Here?
Blame the Women, Always!
Twisted Logic, Very Very Twisted...
Someone Tell Him He's Talking About Women Being Controlled
We Are Very Well-Versed With Politicians like Them...
Who Made Him the Godfather of Us Women?
