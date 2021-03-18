All The Times Our Politicians Shocked Us With Their Misogyny

Can't help but notice how our politicians (also) find reasons to blame the women for everything.

Deeksha Sharma
Updated
Hot Take
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Can't help but notice how our politicians (also) find reasons to blame the women for everything.</p></div>
i

Tirath Singh Rawat, the newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, is already going viral on social media for his remarks. During a child substance abuse workshop, he controversially commented that women wearing ripped jeans send a wrong message to society and children.

"Jab unki taraf dekha to neeche gumboot they, jab aur upar dekha to ghutne fatey they, haath dekhe to kai kade they… Bachhey do saath me unke they. Maine kaha behan ji kahan jana hai… Delhi jana hai, husband kahan hai… JNU me professor hain, tum kya karti ho… main ek NGO chalati hun. NGO chalati hain, ghutne fatey dikhte hain, samaj ke beech me jaati ho, bachhey saath me hain, kya sanskar dogi?"
Tirath Singh Rawat, Uttarakhand Chief Minister

Translated, it reads, "She was wearing boots, jeans ripped at the knees, and several bracelets. She had two children travelling with her. Her husband is a professor in JNU. You run an NGO, wear jeans ripped, move about in society, children are with you, what values will you teach?"

CM Rawat's remarks sent women looking posting photos of their ripped jeans on Twitter, and many criticised the newly-elected CM's remarks. But this is not the first time a politician chose to blow the trumpet of his misogyny in public.

Here are a few other examples.

Please Comment and Tell Us the Logic Here?

All The Times Our Politicians Shocked Us With Their Misogyny

(Photo: The Quint)

Blame the Women, Always! 

All The Times Our Politicians Shocked Us With Their Misogyny

(Photo: The Quint)

Twisted Logic, Very Very Twisted...

All The Times Our Politicians Shocked Us With Their Misogyny

Someone Tell Him He's Talking About Women Being Controlled

All The Times Our Politicians Shocked Us With Their Misogyny

(Photo: The Quint)

We Are Very Well-Versed With Politicians like Them...

All The Times Our Politicians Shocked Us With Their Misogyny

(Photo: The Quint)

Who Made Him the Godfather of Us Women?

All The Times Our Politicians Shocked Us With Their Misogyny

(Photo: The Quint)

Also Read

Fed Up of Misogyny: Women Slam U’khand CM’s ‘Ripped Jeans’ Remark

Fed Up of Misogyny: Women Slam U’khand CM’s ‘Ripped Jeans’ Remark

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!