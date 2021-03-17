Twitter Calls Out Uttarakhand CM For Remarks on 'Ripped Jeans'

The newly appointed Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Tirath Singh Rawat, has been called out for his remarks on women wearing ripped jeans.

He said that women who wear ripped jeans cannot provide the right environment at home for children.

Rawat made these comments on 16 March at a workshop which was organised by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun. His remarks were directed at the woman running an NGO.