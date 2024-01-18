Kusha, Tanmay, Danish, Sumukhi Roast Karan Johar; Call His Koffee 'Filtered'

The last episode of Koffee With Karan is here and the verdict is out on whether this season of the talk show is a complete snooze fest. The overwhelming response from the jury is that it lacked the oomph and spice of the previous seasons. Kusha Kapila, Sumukhi Suresh, Danish Sait and Tanmay Bhat, unanimously agreed that it was quite boring.

In the finale episode, the jury left no stone unturned to roast Karan. The other special guest, internet sensation, Orry also shared his thoughts on this season.

And with that, let's take a look at some of the witty one-liners that left Karan itching to exit his own show.