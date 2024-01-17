Koffee With Karan 8 Finale: Orry Confesses He is a Cheater, Dating 5 People?

The grand finale of Koffee With Karan Season 8 promises an exciting conclusion as Karan Johar plays host to the internet sensation, Orry, also known as Orhan Awatramani.
Meanwhile, Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhatt and Danish Sait, who were also there at the Koffee With Karan season 7 finale were also present for the 'Koffee Awards.'
Here's what Karan Johar wrote in his caption, "This season was wholesome with a whole lot of fire too. Wrapping it up with our special jury who are NOT holding back to give their brew on the kouch!"
Comedian Danish called the eighth season of the show a “snoozefest”. While Kusha Kapila said, “Were you missing your own therapy sessions to shoot KWK?” Sumukhi Suresh asks Karan, “Why is it that this season has to be so wholesome and family-friendly?” Before the filmmaker could reply, Tanmay jokes, “If you are going to have these many filters, just call it Filter Coffee with Karan.”
The video also captures Orry playfully taking a jab at those creating memes about him, boldly stating, "While you're making memes, I'm making money." The promo sets the stage for a hilariously entertaining finale. Karan also discusses Orry's dating life with him.
The finale episode of the show will stream on 18 January on Disney Plus Hotstar.
