Guru From ‘Indian Matchmaking’ Reveals Why He Rejected Nadia
We saw what happened on Nadia and Guru's date but there might have been more.
For everyone who watched Indian Matchmaking on Netflix and found themselves deeply invested in Nadia's life, here's a little something to keep you going. One of the matches that Nadia went out with, Ravi Guru Singh, recently released a reaction video on YouTube in which he reacts to the episode featuring him.
Just to jog your memory a little bit, the matchmaker Sima Taparia had paired Guru with Nadia because they were both Guyanese. However, things didn't quite work out between them as Nadia felt like Guru did not open up and gave her very "lawyer answes."
In the reaction video posted Guru, he explains how the date had been edited in a way that made him look uninterested and judgemental.
He also reveals why he was put off by Nadia.
Guru says, "I had asked her that your career path was like AOC's right? And she was like who is AOC? And I was like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, like she was a new member of Congress. And she didn't know who that was and I kind of was turned off by that."
He further adds, "So the way that they portrayed this makes it seem like me being vague and not specific enough which is not right. I wanted someone who is aware of current events and knew about political things."
In the video, Guru also talks about how he does not believe in the system of arranged marriages and how he would rather date someone with a good heart. He also spoke about how, with Nadia, just the 'Guyanese' connect was not enough.
Indian Matchmaking is streaming on Netflix India.
