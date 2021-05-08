Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Where Are the Women in Your Cabinet?

A total of 12 female candidates were voted into power this Assembly elections – seven from the DMK and five from the AIADMK. Many of them are incumbent leaders in their respective constituencies or have at least held power previously.

The elected representatives in the DMK-led alliance includes Varalakshmi Madhusoothan (Chengalpattu), V Amulu (Gudiyattam), Kayalvizhi Selvaraj (Dharmapuram (reserved)), Sivakami Sindhari (Krishnarayapuram (reserved)), A Tamilarasi (Manamadurai (reserved)), Geetha Jeevan (Thoothukudi) and Vijayadharani (Vilvankode).

It is important to note that less than a tenth of contestants in the 2021 polls were women within the ruling and opposition parties.

Makkal Needhi Maiam, headed by Kamal Haasan – that has constantly criticised other parties for poor representation of women in politics – saw less than 8 percent women candidates.

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), which clocked the third most vote share in this election, is the only party that had given 50% seats to women candidates but none of them won a seat.