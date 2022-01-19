The Electoral Grammar of Priyanka Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh: Where Means Matter

An electoral campaign features five actors. The originator of the campaign is typically the political party's campaign engine or hired strategists. The drivers are the local district or constituency leaders, the executors are the party cadre.

The participants filling the rallies or roadshows are coaxed from the general public, and the immediate and local beneficiaries, are candidates seeking the ballot.

All these five actors are typically male, or male-dominated units. Occasionally, the party is led by a female originator (head of the party). But she too is surrounded by male top brass. Ditto for a female campaign driver – engulfed by men above, around, and beyond. Equally rarely, in fact about in 8-10 percent of the cases, the immediate local beneficiary, that is, candidate, is female.