Accused Stalked, Demanded Her to Marry Him: Nikita Tomar’s Kin

Twenty-one-year-old Haryana college student Nikita Tomar had filed a molestation complaint against her alleged stalker Touseef in September 2020. A month later, on 26 October, she was shot dead by the same man, outside her college campus in Ballabgarh, Faridabad.

Touseef and Rehan, the two accused in the case, were arrested by the Haryana Police.

Speaking to The Times of India, Nikita's father Mool Chand Tomar, confirmed that a police complaint was filed last month.