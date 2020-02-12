One Stalking Incident Every 55 Minutes, Yet Cases Underreported

It was over a decade ago, but Isha Arora clearly remembers the day she was first stalked. She was 13, a class VII student on her way to a foreign language class close to her home in Ghaziabad in the National Capital Region.

A man stopped her and told her he had been following her for months and that he was “in love” with her.

“He told me that he knows where I stay, the school I go to and what time I leave home for tuition,” Arora told IndiaSpend over the phone.