VIT Bhopal Suspends Bulli Bai Accused Niraj Bishnoi for 'Bringing Disrepute'

Niraj Bishnoi, the alleged mastermind behind the Bulli Bai app, was suspended by the Vellore Institute of Technology, Bhopal, on Thursday, 6 January.

Bishnoi was arrested on Wednesday night from Assam and has been brought to Delhi.

The 21-year-old is alleged to have been the developer of the app.

The decision to suspend him came after the university got information about his arrest in connection with the case.