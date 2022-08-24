Trans Persons To Get Healthcare Services Under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY: Centre

Transgender persons will now get composite healthcare services under the Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY with a memorandum of understanding (MoU) being signed between the National Health Authority and the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday, 24 August, hailed the MoU as one of its kind in the country which will give impetus to ensuring rightful and respectable place for transgenders. The MoU will extend all healthcare benefits to transgender persons (holding a transgender certificate issued by the National Portal for transgender persons) across the country, Mandaviya said.